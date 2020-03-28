Sericulture Department now facilitating direct sale of cocoons to reelers as markets are shut

After the closure of cocoon markets across the State earlier this week as part of the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19, farmers have begun selling cocoons directly to reelers.

A large number of sericulture farmers across the State were worried over the fate of their cocoons after the markets were ordered to be closed. A perishable commodity, cocoons have to be sold in time for reeling process to begin before moths emerge from them.

Sericulture Department officials too came to the aid of the desperate farmers by connecting them to reelers. “We are busy sharing information of reelers with farmers so that they can sell the cocoons to them locally,” said Somanna, a department official who is in charge of the cocoon market in Mysuru.

Sahadeve Gowda from Seerehenhalli in Hunsur taluk, near here, was worried about losing his entire crop of 120 kg of cocoons after the government closed the markets on Tuesday. He somehow managed to sell the cocoons to a reeler, travelling all the way to Channapatna. Also, he had to settle for a measly ₹200 a kg, though he was expecting much more had he sold the cocoons in the market.

In the sericulture-intensive district of Ramanagaram, the Deputy Commissioner had directed department officials to identify reelers locally so that the cocoons reared by farmers can be sold after due inspection for quality and price.

Mr. Somanna said farmers were provided details of reelers so that they could get in touch with them directly.

Though the State government on Thursday issued orders to reopen the cocoon markets, they remained closed on Friday. “We don’t want the farmers to be exposed to COVID-19 risk in the markets,” said Gautham Gowda, leader of Ramanagaram Sericulture Farmers’ Welfare Association. Transactions between individual farmers and reelers are taking place away from the cocoon market at a pre-agreed place, he said.

Though reelers are purchasing the cocoons, farmers said the price had come down substantially.

Reelers in lockdown

While officials said the lockdown rules applied even to reelers, who will not be able to carry out regular reeling activity in their units, retired Deputy Director of Sericulture N.Y. Chigari told The Hindu that the reelers have to stifle the cocoons, a treatment taken up to prevent the emergence of moths and preserve the cocoons for a longer period. But, the reeler runs the risk of damage to the cocoons from attacks by termites and ants after one or two months, which will reduce the quality of cocoons.

But, the cocoons lose their economic value if moths emerge from them. “Under such circumstances, it is best for the government to have a cocoon bank with facilities for stifling,” he said.

Other activities also hit

The Karnataka government has ordered the closure of silkworm egg producing centres and chawki rearing centres (silkworm rearing centres) for the timebeing. This may lead to suspension of sericulture activity in Karnataka, which is one of the leading silk producers in the country.