Serial killer ‘Cyanide’ Mohan convicted in 20th murder case

15/09/2017: Mohan Kumar, a former Government school teacher, who is known as 'Cyanide' Mohan, coming out of the court premises

15/09/2017: Mohan Kumar, a former Government school teacher, who is known as 'Cyanide' Mohan, coming out of the court premises   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Serial killer ‘Cyanide’ Mohan was convicted by a local court here in Karnataka in the 20th case against him for the rape and murder of a woman from Kasaragod in Kerala in 2009. The sentencing will take place on June 24.

Mohan has been awarded the death sentence in five cases and life imprisonment in three. Two of the death penalties were later commuted to life terms.

In the final case, the prosecution said the 25-year-old victim, a cook in a ladies hostel in Kasaragod, got acquainted with Mohan in 2009. Promising to marry her, he took her to Bengaluru, where they stayed overnight at a lodge. The next day he gave her a cyanide-laced pill, saying it was a contraceptive.

The woman had the tablet and collapsed at the bus stand. After Mohan was arrested in October 2009, the victim’s sister identified him and filed a complaint. Public prosecutor Judith O.M. Crasta has argued the case earlier which was then taken up by Jayaram Shetty.

