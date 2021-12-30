Serial accident on highway in Nelamangala

Bengaluru:

30 December 2021 16:01 IST

As many as 12 people were injured and around 10 vehicles were damaged in a serial accident that occurred on National Highway 4 in Nelamangala due to heavy fog and poor visibility in the early hours of Thursday.

Traffic movement on NH 4 was disrupted for over two hours as hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of the roads. The Nelamangala traffic police struggled to restore normalcy and used cranes to pull out the damaged vehicle to clear the road.

According to the police , the incident occurred in the early hours when a few vehicles, including a KSRTC bus, a private bus and few goods vehicles heading towards the city from Tumakuru, collided with each other after the driver lost visibility due to heavy fog in T Begur near Nelamangala. A truck carrying onions and other vegetables broke down and the onions spilled on the road, leading to more chaos.

The driver of the private bus sustained fracture injuries on his legs and several other passengers tge traveling in two buses were also injured.

The injured have been taken to Nelamangala government hospital for treatment. The injured are said to be out of danger.

The traffic police barricaded the area and summoned cranes to pull out the damaged vehicles which were stranded due to serial accidents.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles passing on the road were stopped due to traffic jams .

The police started to clear the traffic to allow the vehicles to pass through .

The Nelamangala traffic police have taken up a case and are probing the accident.