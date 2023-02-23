Septuagenarian social worker from Kalaburagi dies in road accident near Mecca

February 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A septuagenarian social worker Mohammad Zainuddin Shirnifroosh, who was on pilgrimage along with 31 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, was killed in a road accident on Tuesday.

He died in a bus accident while travelling from Mecca to Medina.

Known as Zainuddin Chacha in Kalaburagi, he is reported to have performed the last rites for several unclaimed bodies in the district over four decades.

Shirnifaroosh formed a charitable trust, Safar-e-Akhirat, and owned land to bury unclaimed bodies. He also constituted a team of 15 members who now continue to perform last rites for unclaimed bodies.

Shirnifaroosh and his team played a vital role during the pandemic, shifting hundreds of patients to hospitals and helping them get treatment.

He was also known for offering Sehri (morning meal during Ramzan) to pilgrims visiting Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in the city.