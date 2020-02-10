Separated elephant calf shifted to Dubare

A two-week old male elephant calf, found abandoned by its herd, was shifted to Dubare elephant camp on Sunday. It was discovered by villagers on Tuesday close to Veeranahosahalli. The authorities made efforts to trace the herd to enable a reunion of the calf with its mother. But the herd could not be traced, nor did the mother return in search of the calf after five days. Hence it was decided to shift it to the camp.

Veterinarian Mujeeb, said a reunion normally occurred within 24 to 48 hours of the separation. Since there was no trace of the mother or the herd in five days, it was prudent to shift it to the camp. This would enable the camp authorities and the veterinarians to monitor its health.

Though the calf is apparently healthy and consuming milk, the authorities fear that lack of immunity may render it susceptible to infection. A diet chart of milk, lactogen and hot water has been prescribed. Dr. Mujeeb said they had four such incidents in the last two years during which they successfully reunited the calf with its mother twice. Two calves brought to the camp were doing well but they were atleast months old when found separated from the herd.