Separate industrial policy for KK region on the cards, says Minister

June 24, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that a separate industrial policy for Kalyana Karnataka would be formulated for the rapid industrial development of the region.

In his interaction with the entrepreneurs of small-scale industries and traders organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) on Saturday, the Minister pointed out that such a policy would help rapid industrialisation and job creation in the region.

“A separate industrial policy for Kalyana Karnataka was our poll promise made in our manifesto. Now, we will work for translating it into reality. We will discuss it with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and come up with the policy,” he said and added that a meeting of industrialists and traders from the region would also be convened in Bengaluru soon after the legislature session.

Responding to a question from an industrialist, Mr. Darshanapur said that development works might be hit to some extent because of the implementation of guarantee schemes.

“We need more than ₹50,000 crore annually for the implementation of our five guarantees. This may affect the development works to some extent. But the revenue is also increasing. The budget size has grown from ₹2.08 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore. This helps the government balance between the welfare programmes and development projects,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

To a question on the power tariff hike, the Minister said that reducing the power tariff was not in the hands of the government as it was decided by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Authority (KERC).

“Many industrialists, especially those running small scale industries, have expressed concerns over their future in the backdrop of hiked power tariff. Energy Minister, Large and Medium Scale Industry Minister and I would meet them in Bengaluru on June 28 and discuss the solution to the problem,” he said.

When asked about the rumours that some vested interests were trying to establish Mega Textile Park originally sanctioned to Kalaburagi by the Union government in Tumakuru, the Minister said that his government would examine the facts and then take a proper decision.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, KKCCI president Shashikanth Patil, secretary Manjunath Jewargi, former president Prashanath Mankar and others were present.

