ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sensitising children to history and country’s achievements is important’

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates photography exhibition on North Karnataka’s architecture, heritage and monuments in Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau

Schoolchildren watching displays at a photography exhibition on freedom struggle in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that as “we celebrate Independence Day, it is important that children are sensitised about historical fights and achievements of the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a photography exhibition on North Karnataka’s architecture, heritage and monuments in Dharwad on Monday, she said that the district administration has lined up a series of programmes in this connection.

The exhibition was jointly organised by the Archaeological Survey of India and the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for good upbringing of children so that they developed pride in the country’s Independence and heritage. Only when children are aware of the country’s heritage and culture, it will be possible to develop patriotism in them, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She said that as part of the Independence Day programmes this year, events aimed at highlighting the contributions of the freedom fighters from Dharwad district will be conducted. Already, programmes have been chalked out for Independence Day lecture series in 77 PU colleges. This apart, seminars and photo exhibitions are being held at university level, she said.

Superintending Archaeologist Reshma Sawant of Dharwad Circle of ASI made the introductory remarks.

Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Devaraju Sarangmath briefed students and dignitaries about the photographs exhibited.

Various officials and children from various schools were present. The exhibition will go on till August 9 at the Government Art Gallery in Dharwad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US