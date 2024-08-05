GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Sensitising children to history and country’s achievements is important’

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates photography exhibition on North Karnataka’s architecture, heritage and monuments in Dharwad

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren watching displays at a photography exhibition on freedom struggle in Dharwad on Monday.

Schoolchildren watching displays at a photography exhibition on freedom struggle in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that as “we celebrate Independence Day, it is important that children are sensitised about historical fights and achievements of the country.”

Inaugurating a photography exhibition on North Karnataka’s architecture, heritage and monuments in Dharwad on Monday, she said that the district administration has lined up a series of programmes in this connection.

The exhibition was jointly organised by the Archaeological Survey of India and the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the need for good upbringing of children so that they developed pride in the country’s Independence and heritage. Only when children are aware of the country’s heritage and culture, it will be possible to develop patriotism in them, she said.

She said that as part of the Independence Day programmes this year, events aimed at highlighting the contributions of the freedom fighters from Dharwad district will be conducted. Already, programmes have been chalked out for Independence Day lecture series in 77 PU colleges. This apart, seminars and photo exhibitions are being held at university level, she said.

Superintending Archaeologist Reshma Sawant of Dharwad Circle of ASI made the introductory remarks.

Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Devaraju Sarangmath briefed students and dignitaries about the photographs exhibited.

Various officials and children from various schools were present. The exhibition will go on till August 9 at the Government Art Gallery in Dharwad.

