‘Sensitisation required on safe digital transactions’

Considering the increasing number of fraud cases being reported in digital transactions, there is a dire need for extensive sensitisation programmes on safe digital transaction methods by various government departments and financial institutions, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has said.

Chairing a World Consumers Day event in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that this year’s celebrations are being held with the theme, Fair Digital Finance, to highlight the importance of following safe transaction methods to protect oneself from frauds.

Mr. Patil said that India has the highest number of consumers in the world and many multi-national companies are doing business amounting to around ₹235 lakh crore.

Emphasising the need for consumers to get themselves updated against fraudulent transactions so that they protected themselves and their money, he said that Consumer Forums are being effectively used by many to claim loss caused due to deficient consumer service.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the consumers not to share their bank and other details, including OTP, as they could be used to cheat them. This apart, selling products giving fake information and charging more than MRP are crime, which attracted punishment, he said.

Chairman of District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum Judge Ishappa K. Bhute said that consumer awareness programmes should be conducted extensively like a movement and then only consumers, literate or illiterate, will get more acquainted with their rights and laws meant to protect them.

Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Pushpalata C.M. stressed the need for the educated class to create awareness among others.

She said that law students should create awareness among rural residents and farmers about issues related to farm equipment, fertilizer and pesticides.

Chairperson of Janadesh Zilla Grahaka Mahiti Kendra Madhuri Kulkarni delivered a talk on consumer rights.