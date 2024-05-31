Senior swimmers from Belagavi win medals in Secunderabad event

Senior members of the Swimmers Club of Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club have done well in the swimming championships at the National Masters Games 2024 held recently.

Lakshman Kumbar, Dharmaraj B. Shinde and N. Lokappa won a total of 11 medals, five gold, four silver and two bronze, at the first Federation Cup National Masters Games 2024 organized by Pan India Masters Games Federation in Secunderabad.

The event took place at the Gachibowli International Stadium in GHMC Swimming Pool, Secunderabad, from May 22 to 24.

Lakshman Kumbar won three gold medals, Dharmaraj B. Shinde two gold and two silver medals and Lokappa won two silver medals.

The swimmers received expert guidance at KLE’s Suvarna JNMC Swimming Pool in Belagavi. They were trained by coach Umesh Kalghatgi.

The masters tournament is categorized in a group span of five years each starting from 25 years to 95 years of age.