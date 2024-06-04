Senior South Western Railway officer inspects railway development works

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava inspected the Mysuru Railway Station recently. He inspected the existing amenities for passengers and held discussions with the divisional authorities regarding development project at the Mysuru Railway Station.

He focused on various aspects, including the condition of platforms, tracks, buildings and other structures, to ensure safety standards, cleanliness of the station premises, platforms, waiting areas, restrooms and surrounding areas, passenger facilities.

Later, he inspected the New Goods Terminal at Mysuru, Metagalli Block Station and Belgula Station. Additionally, he surveyed the Mysuru station and yard and interacted with track maintainers and other frontline staff.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal and other senior officers of Mysuru Division were present during the inspection, said a release.

