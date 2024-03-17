Senior rly. official inspects development works

March 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Additional General Manager of South Western Railway K.S. Jain inspected the various parameters of development works at Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations on Saturday.

On the South Western Railway network, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur railway stations are undergoing a major upgradation with substantive makeover to cater to the increased transportation needs of Bengaluru.

Mr. Jain also inspected the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal and the quadrupling works between KSR Bengaluru City and Whitefield railway stations.

He focused on various aspects during his inspection, including the condition of platforms, tracks, buildings and other structures to ensure safety standards, cleanliness of the station premises, including platforms, waiting areas, restrooms and surrounding areas, passenger facilities such as seating, lighting, signage, ticket counters, lift, escalators, passenger services such as ticketing, information desks and assistance for differently-abled passengers, are functioning properly.

He also reviewed security measures, including surveillance systems, presence of security personnel and emergency response protocols, assessing the efficiency of operations, including train scheduling, announcements and coordination between different departments, verifying compliance with safety regulations, maintenance standards.

Later, he conducted a joint meeting with all Divisional Officers, Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) officials and contractors. He took stock of all works in Bengaluru area, said a release.

