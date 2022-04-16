Senior police officer found dead at home

A 59-year-old female Superintendent of Police (SP) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in Puttenahalli police limits on Friday night. The deceased, Shobha Katavkar, had recently been promoted to vice-principal of Police Training College, Kalaburagi.

She was alone in her apartment in J.P. Nagar 5th phase while her family was out of the city. Her son had tried to get in touch with her but after many failed attempts, he alerted the apartment security guard and asked him to check on his mother, which was when the incident came to light, said the police.

“We suspect that she died of cardiac arrest, but are waiting for the post mortem report,” said a police officer. The FSL team and fingerprint squad have been roped into the probe. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.