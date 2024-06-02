Senior officials take stock of preparations for vote counting in Belagavi

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and other senior officers visited the counting centre at Rani Parvati Devi College in Belagavi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers went around the strong room, media centre and other areas in the college and spoke to officers on counting duty.

Mr. Patil, who is also the District Election Officer, said that all preparations have been made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Counting for Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency will be held on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that preparations have been made for smooth and transparent vote counting as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The total voter turnout was 71.49% for Belagavi seat. Out of a total of 19,23,788 voters, 13,75,383 people have voted.

Before the counting of votes begins, the strong room where the voting machines are placed will be opened in the presence of election observers, candidates and election agents. EVMs vote counting will start at 8 a.m. Two rooms have been set up for the counting of postal votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India has deputed eight technicians to handle technical problems.

So far, there have been 11,148 postal ballots. He said that the postal ballots will be accepted till 8 a.m. on the counting day. A total of 552 supervisors/micro observers and counting staff will be deployed for the counting of votes. As many as 14 people and three additional staff members are appointed for each Assembly constituency. Agents present at the counting centre will be seated as per the priority in Form 7.

The use of mobile phones will be restricted at the counting station. Besides this, they will not be allowed to bring tobacco, beedi, cigarettes, pan and other similar products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snacks and lunch are arranged for the counting staff and a paid canteen is opened for the convenience of candidates and agents.

In the background of counting of votes, the sale and transportation of liquor will be completely banned throughout the district. Apart from this, within 200 meters of the counting centre, prohibitory order has also been enforced under Section 144 of the Cr.PC and no procession or victory celebration will be allowed within this area, he said.

Mr. Marbaniang said that tight security will be provided. CCTVs have been installed at 300 places in the city and monitoring is also done through drones. As many as 13 inspectors under the leadership of two Deputy Commissioners will work in the counting centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that every arrangement, including smooth traffic and parking, will be made.

After this, Mr. Patil and Mr. Marbaniang and other officials inspected the facilities at the vote counting room, parking, deployment of security personnel, catering system, media centre and others.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijayakumar Honakeri, Corporation Commissioner Lokesh P.N., Joint Director of Food Department Srishail Kankanwadi, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Gurnath Kadabur, Tahsildar Siddaraya Bhosagi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.