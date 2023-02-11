ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials from ECI visit Karnataka to study low voter turnout in previous elections and find solutions

February 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

A team led by ECI Deputy Chief Commissioner Ajay Badu visited Yadgiri district and conducted a preliminary level inspection of EVMs and VVPATs

The Hindu Bureau

Three teams of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited five districts of Karnataka and held meetings with the local officials from February 7 to review preparations for the Assembly elections. 

ECI teams sought to identify the polling stations where the voter turnout was lowest in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, find out the reasons and come up with solutions to increase the turnout through voter awareness. 

A team led by ECI Deputy Chief Commissioner Ajay Badu visited Yadgiri district and conducted preliminary level inspection of EVMs and VVPATs. He held a meeting with the district officials of Kalaburagi zone regarding election preparations. Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Rajendra Cholan participated along with this team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A second team led by ECI Director Shubhra Saxena and Secretary B.C. Patra visited Chamarajanagar district and held a meeting with the district officials of Mysuru zone. The third team led by ECI SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera held a meeting with district officials and SVEEP nodal officials regarding the preparation of State SVEEP programmes for voter awareness. State SVEEP nodal officer P.S. Vastrad was present on this occasion. The teams also held a videoconference with the Bengaluru zonal and district nodal officers.

The senior officers of these teams arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday, led by the State Chief Electoral Officer, and held a meeting with the district officials of the Belagavi zone through videoconference. They also had a meeting with Bengaluru zone officials on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US