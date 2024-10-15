GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior official pays surprise visit to Kalaburagi jail as video of lavish lifestyle inside goes viral

Published - October 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after photographs and video clips purportedly showing three inmates getting special treatment in the Kalaburagi Central prison went viral on social media, Director-General of Police (Prison and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy paid a surprise visit to the jail here on Tuesday.

On the suspicion that inmates of the prison are leading lavish lifestyle, Ms. Krishnamurthy directed the newly appointed Chief Superintendent of Jail to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within 10 days.

Chief Superintendent of Jail R. Anita said that at present the prison has 2G jammer and it will be upgraded with 5G jammer to block mobile signals effectively. “We will carry out checks on a regular basis and monitor activities of each inmate,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal raided the prison and conducted search operations for nearly four hours.

They confiscated two cell phones, gutka and cigarettes packets and beedis from the inmates.

The photos and video clips that went viral showed three inmates using phones and talking to their friends through video calls. The video footage also showed them smoking.

The police team, however, did not find any narcotics during the raid.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.