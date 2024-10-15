Senior official pays surprise visit to Kalaburagi jail as video of lavish lifestyle inside goes viral

A day after photographs and video clips purportedly showing three inmates getting special treatment in the Kalaburagi Central prison went viral on social media, Director-General of Police (Prison and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy paid a surprise visit to the jail here on Tuesday.

On the suspicion that inmates of the prison are leading lavish lifestyle, Ms. Krishnamurthy directed the newly appointed Chief Superintendent of Jail to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within 10 days.

Chief Superintendent of Jail R. Anita said that at present the prison has 2G jammer and it will be upgraded with 5G jammer to block mobile signals effectively. “We will carry out checks on a regular basis and monitor activities of each inmate,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal raided the prison and conducted search operations for nearly four hours.

They confiscated two cell phones, gutka and cigarettes packets and beedis from the inmates.

The photos and video clips that went viral showed three inmates using phones and talking to their friends through video calls. The video footage also showed them smoking.

The police team, however, did not find any narcotics during the raid.