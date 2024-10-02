Senior official in Hassan faces allegations of harassing staff; DME conducts probe

A three-member committee appointed by the Department of Medical Education (DME) to probe into harassment allegations against a senior official at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) in Hassan has submitted its report which is now under examination of the department for further decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Trust, a private organisation, working for the welfare of women in Hassan, in May 2024, sent letters to Ministers of Health, Medical Education, and senior officers of both departments, seeking a probe into the allegations. The trust, in its complaint, stated that it received many complaints orally and in writing from the staff at the hospital about the conduct of the person, a former teaching faculty member in the institute, who now holds a higher position.

Sexual harassment

The women staff reportedly complained to the trust that the officer often scolded them using abusive language and touched them inappropriately, while on duty. He also threatened them of losing their job if they complained to anybody against him. A majority of them were recruited through an outsourcing agency, and they feared losing their jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the complaint, the DME wrote to Rekha, Chief Administrative Officer of HIMS, in July, to probe the complaint and submit a report. However, the KAS officer refused to take up the task. She wrote back to the DME, stating that the officer had intervened in her work unnecessarily in the past on several occasions and used abusive language against her. She appealed to the DME to depute another person to probe the allegations.

Later, the DME appointed a three-member committee, all from HIMS, to conduct the inquiry. When The Hindu contacted B. Rajanna, Director of HIMS, on Tuesday, he said that the committee completed its proceedings and submitted its report in a sealed envelope. “I have forwarded it to the Director of Medical Education. I don’t know the content of the report. The department will take further action soon,” he stated.

When The Hindu contacted Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary of Medical Education, on Wednesday, the officer said that department was examining the report. “The report is under examination. The department will take a decision based on the report,” he said. However, the officer refused to share the content of the report.

Suspended then reinstated

The officer, facing the allegation, was suspended following allegations of sexually harassing a house surgeon in January 2022. However, he was reinstated in August 2022, after the probe conducted by Kavita Rajaram, the Additional DC of Hassan at that time, did not find him guilty. In fact, the complainant had not appeared before the inquiry panel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.