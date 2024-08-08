‘Senior officers should pay more attention to improving conditions in anganwadis’

Pointing to the inadequacies prevailing in anganwadis across Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Rajesh N. Hosamane has said that senior officers, especially in the Department of Women and Child Development, must frequently visit anganwadis and ensure that basic facilities are in place.

They should ensure that the different women and child development programmes are being properly implemented at the grassroots level.

“Anganwadis must be improved to provide nutritious food to children and engage them in creative activities. They must act as first institutions at the bottom level to lay a solid foundation for the bright future of children. There are 1,358 anganwadis in Ballari district and 1,590 in Vijayanagara district,” he said at a media conference at his office in Ballari on Thursday.

“We have visited many anganwadis and found many inadequacies in them. We have asked the officers concerned to set them right,” he said.

Mr. Hosamane said that the High Court of Karnataka has constituted a State-level committee under the chairmanship of retired judge A.N. Venugopala Gowda to oversee the process of identification, medical examination and treatment of malnourished children, lactating mothers and adolescent girls in the State.

And, the District Legal Services Authorities will visit the anganwadis and collect information about the available facilities and their functioning, he added.

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. To create good citizens, we need to strengthen the anganwadis and make them competent to lay solid foundation for children. Anganwadis should be child-friendly having all the basic facilities, including nutritious food, potable drinking water, clean toilets, playthings and adequate play area,” he said.

“Every Anganwadi should have a small ground and equipped with tools to inculcate scientific temperament in children. Health screening should be conducted at least once a month. The officers of the Women and Child Development Department should frequently visit anganwadis and see everything is fine,” he said.