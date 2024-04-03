Senior officers inspect check-posts in Belagavi district

April 03, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Senior officials visited check-posts set up in the district where election duty officials are inspecting vehicles for poll code violations.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang inspected some check-posts on the inter-state border.

Earlier, Mr. Patil asked officials on poll duty to intensify verification at check-posts. He asked them to seize money, liqour or other banned items if they are being transported illegally.

He asked them to check necessary documents about permission to carry goods in vehicles and other documents certifying details of financial transactions.

All operations should be carried out as per the Election Commission rules, he said. All poll code officials should wear their identity cards in a clearly visible manner.

Officials told him that poll code teams at various check-posts have seized around ₹20 lakh in cash in two days.

Ziila Panchayat CEO and chairman of the Cash Release Committee Rahul Shinde said that any seizure of unauthorized cash or liquor at check-posts should be immediately reported to the senior officials concerned.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled asked officials to remove unauthorised poll campaign material, including banners.

