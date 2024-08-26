A senior officer will be told to probe allegations of VIP treatment to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in prison in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said in Belagavi on August 26. “This inquiry will look into allegations of bribery against jail officials in Bengaluru,” he told reporters on his arrival at Sambra airport.

“All necessary steps are being taken regarding the incident. We have suspended seven officers and personnel, and some more may face the same. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has told prison department officials to submit a report. He has also sought a report from officers about separating the accused in the case and shifting them to different prisons,” the CM said. “The officers and inmates will be warned to stick to the rules and guidelines,” he added.

Earlier, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters that the issue is not a matter of public interest. “The government has suspended some officers and initiated an inquiry. The officials concerned will take the necessary steps,” he said.

