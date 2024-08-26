GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior officer to probe allegations of VIP treatment to actor Darshan in Bengaluru prison: CM

Home Minister has sought a report, says CM Siddaramaiah

Updated - August 26, 2024 02:48 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A photo that is viral on social media shows actor Darshan having a cigarette while sitting with a rowdy-sheeter allegedly in Central jail in Bengaluru.

A photo that is viral on social media shows actor Darshan having a cigarette while sitting with a rowdy-sheeter allegedly in Central jail in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A senior officer will be told to probe allegations of VIP treatment to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in prison in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said in Belagavi on August 26. “This inquiry will look into allegations of bribery against jail officials in Bengaluru,” he told reporters on his arrival at Sambra airport.

“All necessary steps are being taken regarding the incident. We have suspended seven officers and personnel, and some more may face the same. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has told prison department officials to submit a report. He has also sought a report from officers about separating the accused in the case and shifting them to different prisons,” the CM said. “The officers and inmates will be warned to stick to the rules and guidelines,” he added.

Earlier, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters that the issue is not a matter of public interest. “The government has suspended some officers and initiated an inquiry. The officials concerned will take the necessary steps,” he said.

