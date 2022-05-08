Senior-most ASIs to be promoted to fill vacancies, albeit temporarily

The cancellation of the selection list of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs) over alleged malpractices in the exam has widened the vacancies in the Police Department, to which they have found an ingenious way out.

Senior-most assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) will now be promoted as PSIs, albeit temporarily. They will have to revert to their postings once the PSIs directly recruited join the workforce and will have no claims over benefits. The arrangement has been made necessary as the direct recruitment of PSIs, that has suffered a setback with the cancellation of the list and alleged malpractices, will take at least another year, a senior official said.

In a circular issued on Friday, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood directed the SPs and the Commissioners to give priority to ASIs who are due for retirement for promotion. Mr. Sood also directed the officers in-charge to inform the ASIs about the stop gap arrangement and asked to get an undertaking from them stating that the promotion is temporary and they will have no claims over seniority for promotions.

A senior police official said many personnel were awaiting promotion for a long time and this move would boost their morale and motivate them to perform better. “For many who are on the verge of retirement, this is a feel good factor in their careers,” the official said. Among the PSI posts, 70% are reserved for direct recruits, while the remaining are filled by promotions. This rule has been relaxed to fill up vacancies.