‘Senior leaders will take a call on who to induct into Ministry’

BJP State youth wing president B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the State Cabinet will be expanded soon. “The party’s senior leaders will take a decision on who should be included in the ministry. Belagavi is the second biggest district after Bengaluru and it is natural that its representation in the State Cabinet is higher than that of other districts. All decisions on such issues will be made by the party high command,” he said.
He was speaking after receiving a felicitation by Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Mutt in Belagavi on Saturday.
Reacting to a request by the seer that some offices should be shifted to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Mr. Vijayendra said that he was confident that the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would keep his promise.
