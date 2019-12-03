Senior leaders make final push as hectic campaigning winds up in K.R. Pet

The public campaigning for the December 5 byelection to K.R. Pet ended on a high-decibel note on Tuesday with former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders boosting the energy of political enthusiasts by electioneering at different places in K.R. Pet.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of K.C. Narayana Gowda from the Assembly; he is now contesting as the BJP candidate. There are 2,08,937 voters in the constituency, including 1,02,844 women and five Others. Seven candidates are in the fray. But the real battle involves the Congress, JD(S) and BJP candidates. And Tuesday saw hectic campaigning by all three parties. While Mr. Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders addressed nearly 30,000 party workers and sought votes for K.B. Chandrashekar, BJP leader and former Union Minister V. Srinivas Prasad met many local leaders. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda canvassed for Mr. Narayana Gowda in Makavalli.

According to sources, JD(S) also held campaigning programmes at many places for candidate B.L. Devaraj.