Senior Karnataka official held on charge of rape

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a senior official of the State Agriculture Department on the charge of raping a woman contract employee at his office in May last year.

The accused, N. Gangappa, 59, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, works as Additional Director at the department and is due for retirement in seven months.

According to the complaint, the Group ‘D’ employee said she had gone to the washroom in the office after lunch when Gangappa followed her and raped her. The accused allegedly even threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter.

‘No action taken’

The victim claimed to have told her seniors, but no action was taken. She told the police that after waiting for months for justice, she finally approached the jurisdictional police on Friday and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Gangappa and remanded him in judicial custody.