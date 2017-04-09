Senior Karnataka official held on charge of rape

The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a senior official of the State Agriculture Department on the charge of raping a woman contract employee at his office in May last year.
The accused, N. Gangappa, 59, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, works as Additional Director at the department and is due for retirement in seven months.
According to the complaint, the Group ‘D’ employee said she had gone to the washroom in the office after lunch when Gangappa followed her and raped her. The accused allegedly even threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter.
‘No action taken’
The victim claimed to have told her seniors, but no action was taken. She told the police that after waiting for months for justice, she finally approached the jurisdictional police on Friday and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Gangappa and remanded him in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor