Senior journalists feted

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 15, 2022 20:24 IST

The Mysuru District Journalists’ Association on Monday felicitated senior journalists K.V. Srinivasan and Rahmathulla Khan to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence.

While Mr. Srinivasan, who was popularly known as “Brother”, had served Akashvani, Mr. Rahmathullah Khan had worked with an Urdu periodical Aftab-E-Karnatak. MDJA felicitated the two senior journalists following an appeal by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) as part of the 75 th anniversary celebrations of the Independence.

The office-bearers of MDJA led by its president Ravikumar and general secretary Subramanya visited the residence of Mr Srinivasan at Kalkunike in Hunsur, where he presently residing, and honoured him. Mr Rahmathulla Khan was felicitated at Subhash Nagar in Mysuru.

