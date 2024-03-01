GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior journalist Ram Managuli passes away

March 01, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist Ram Managuli, 64, passed away in Bagalkot on Friday. The writer was ailing for sometime. He had served as the Chief of Bureau of the Kannada daily Samyukta Karnataka, apart from running his family-owned daily.

He was a winner of the Karnataka Media Academy Award. He had served as the vice president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists State unit. He had served as a journalist in northern Karnataka for over four decades. His son and daughter-in-law are serving as journalists in Bagalkot.

Ram Managuli had followed up issues like the Upper Krishna irrigation project, resettlement of residents of Bagalkot and other submerged areas in the district, drought and floods in the river basin. Mohan Katarki, senior advocate in the Supreme Court who studied along with Ram Managuli in college fondly remembered him.

Minister M.B. Patil, MPs C.P. Gaddigoudar and Narayansa Bhandge, expressed condolences.

