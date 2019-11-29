Karnataka

Senior journalist passes away

Senior journalist Kamplapura Mohan passed away at a private hospital here on Friday. He was 69.

He leaves behind his wife and two children. Mr. Mohan was the editor of newspaper Daari Deepa. He had been admitted to the hospital for an ailment.

