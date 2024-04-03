ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist M. K. Bhaskar Rao passes away in Bengaluru

April 03, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

He worked at leading Kannada daily Prajavani for over three decades and retired as an assistant editor

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist M. K. Bhaskar Rao, 75, passed away in Bengaluru on April 3 morning. He was suffering from cancer for the past two years and was being treated at a private hospital where he passed away on Wednesday morning, sources close to him informed. He is survived by his wife and two children. 

Bhaskar Rao grew up in Sagar, Shivamogga district where he completed his education and later became a journalist. He worked at leading Kannada daily Prajavani for over three decades and retired as an assistant editor. Earlier, he worked as the district reporter of Raichur and later as a film reporter for the newspaper in Bengaluru. He was active in Kannada theatre and has acted in a handful of films. 

In later years, Bhaskar Rao became a columnist known for his sharp analysis of current affairs, mainly politics of Karnataka. He was also a sought-after political analyst on Kannada news television channels. He was known for a calm presentation of his opinions. 

