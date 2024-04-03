GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior journalist M. K. Bhaskar Rao passes away in Bengaluru

He worked at leading Kannada daily Prajavani for over three decades and retired as an assistant editor

April 03, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist M. K. Bhaskar Rao, 75, passed away in Bengaluru on April 3 morning. He was suffering from cancer for the past two years and was being treated at a private hospital where he passed away on Wednesday morning, sources close to him informed. He is survived by his wife and two children. 

Bhaskar Rao grew up in Sagar, Shivamogga district where he completed his education and later became a journalist. He worked at leading Kannada daily Prajavani for over three decades and retired as an assistant editor. Earlier, he worked as the district reporter of Raichur and later as a film reporter for the newspaper in Bengaluru. He was active in Kannada theatre and has acted in a handful of films. 

In later years, Bhaskar Rao became a columnist known for his sharp analysis of current affairs, mainly politics of Karnataka. He was also a sought-after political analyst on Kannada news television channels. He was known for a calm presentation of his opinions. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.