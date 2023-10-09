ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru | Senior Kannada journalist G.N. Ranganatha Rao passes away

October 09, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

After retirement, Ranganatha Rao wrote several books on journalism in Kannada language, which have become resources for journalism students across Karnataka.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior journalist, writer and translator G. N. Ranganatha Rao, 81, passed away in Bengaluru on October 9, 2023. He was suffering from age-related ailments and is survived by a son and a daughter. 

Senior journalist and translator G.N. Ranganath Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Born in 1942 in a remote village in Yelandur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, Ranganatha Rao studied journalism and started his career as a deputy editor with now defunct Kannada daily Thayi Nadu in the early 1960s. Later, he had long stints with Samyukta Karnataka and Prajavani groups. He was not only the executive editor of Prajavani for a long time, but also edited the magazines Sudha, Mayura and Kasturi during his career. 

After retirement he wrote several books on journalism in Kannada language, including an exhaustive history of Kannada journalism, which have become resources for journalism students across Karnataka. He taught journalism for decades and played a key role in designing journalism curriculum in the State. He was a recipient of Khadri Shamanna Award for Journalism in 2009, the highest award for a journalist instituted in Karnataka. He was also awarded the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2018. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A multi-faceted personality, with a deep flair for literature, he also wrote several short stories, novels, satires, criticism and poetry under the pen-name ‘Navaranga’. However, he made his mark as a translator. He translated William Shakespeare, D. H. Lawrence, Franz Kafka and O’ Henry into Kannada. He recently translated multiple works of city-based historian Ramachandra Guha into Kannada, notably, India After Gandhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US