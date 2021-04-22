Senior IPS officers appointed to seven ranges to supervise enforcement

Bengaluru

22 April 2021 04:36 IST

Additional Director General of Police Bhaskar Rao heading Railways Police is among the seven seniors officers made in charge at the seven ranges across the State to supervise and enforce COVID-19 guidelines.

While Mr. Rao will be the in-charge officer for the northern range comprising Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts, ASN Murthy, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, has been given charge over the Ballari range comprising Ballari and Raichur districts. Hemanth Nimbalkar, IGP, IGP Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement (DCRE), has been given charge of western range including South Canara and Udupi districts.

Amrit Paul, ADGP, Recruitment, has been given charge of the Southern range comprising Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts and Arun J. Charkarvathy, ADGP, Internal Security, has been given charge of the northern range comprising Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, ADGP, ACB, has been given charge of central range that includes Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru while Umesh Kumar, ADGP, CID, has been given charge for the eastern range which includes Shivamogga and Davanagere.

The officers should visit their respective zones immediately to ensure and supervise enforcement and submit a report to the DG-IGP by April 26. They should from time to time visit their zones to coordinate, and supervise and guide their junior officials in their respective ranges, said Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood.