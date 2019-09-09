Senior IFoS officer found dead

A senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer allegedly ended his life in his apartment on Doddaballapur Road, Yelahanka New Town, here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Awtar Singh (52), a 1990-batch officer serving as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Forest Resource Management, at Aranya Bhavan.

According to the police, Mr. Singh lived with his wife and two children. His son is pursuing engineering, while his younger daughter is in class 9.

Around 10 a.m., Mr. Singh returned from his morning walk, had breakfast and went to his room to rest. After some time, his wife, Mandeep Kaur, went to serve him coffee and knocked on the door, but there was no response. After repeated attempts, she alerted her son, who, along with neighbours, broke open the door to find Mr. Singh dead.

The Yelahanka New Town police shifted the body for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Mr. Singh was suffering from depression owing to severe backache and this could be the reason for his extreme step, a senior police officer, quoting Ms. Kaur, said. The police conducted a spot inspection but did not find any death note.

Mr. Singh, who had taken leave from work for many days, had resumed duty recently.

The family members took the mortal remains of Mr. Singh to his native place, Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, to perform the last rites.

Bhimashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said Yelahanka New Town police had taken up a case of unnatural death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)