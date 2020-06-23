Karnataka

Senior IAS officer Vijay Shankar, implicated in IMA scam, found dead

Senior IAS officer B.M. Vijay Shankar, was found dead at his house in Jayanagar on Tuesday. He was implicated in the IMA ponzi Scheme in July 2019. He was later arrested and was out on bail. He was posted as Additional Mission Director, Sakala.

Vijay Shankar was Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), when the IMA scam broke in June 2019 as IMA founder Mansoor Khan fled the country duping thousands of investors in the name of Islamic banking. A Special Investigation Team of the state police, which was formed to probe the scandal, arrested Vijay Shankar for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹1.5 crore from Mansoor Khan for giving IMA a clean chit during an internal probe.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling Arogya Sahayavani at 104.)

