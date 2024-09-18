Senior IAF officer visits Sainik school in Vijayapura, ATS in Belagavi

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, Indian Air Force, was the chief guest at the 61st Founding-cum-Annual Day of Sainik School in Vijayapura on Monday.

On arrival, the AOC-in-C was presented with a guard of honour by the cadets. This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Smarak Sthal where he paid homage to gallant warriors who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

During the celebrations, various activities, including a cultural show titled Srujan, were held.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Marshal lauded the relentless efforts of the school during the six decades of its journey. He also encouraged the cadets to strive for excellence and aim to join the Armed Forces.

Group Captain Pratibha Bisht, principal, Sainik School, presented the annual school report and outlined the upcoming development projects of the school.

Later, the AOC-in-C also visited Airmen Training School (ATS) in Belagavi on Monday and Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore Suraj Shankar, Air Officer Commanding ATS. A guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal by the air warriors.

During the course of his visit to ATS, the AOC-in-C inspected various training facilities and infrastructure.

Interacting with Agniveervayu trainees and the instructors, the Air Marshal highlighted the importance of discipline, fitness, agility, mental alertness, adaptability and camaraderie.

He also emphasized the role of instructors as mentors and guides in transforming the young recruits into battle ready aerospace warriors, said a release.

