Senior geologist found murdered

The murder came to light when the brother of the deceased called her and when he got no response, went to her house to find her dead in a pool of blood with her throat slit

November 05, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old senior geologist working at the Department of Mines and Geology was found murdered at her house in Doddakallsandra in Subramanyapura police station limits on November 5.

The deceased, identified as Prathima K. S., was living alone.

Investigations revealed that Prathima returned home from work and the driver left for his house after dropping her and parking the official vehicle near her house.

The murder came to light when the brother of the deceased called her and when he got no response, went to her house to find her dead in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

The police rushed to the spot, gathered CCTV camera footage and shifted the body for post-mortem. Initial probe revealed that someone known to her could have murdered her. The police are questioning the domestic help to gather more information to ascertain the cause of murder.

