Senior Congress leader unleashes verbal attack on Raichur in-charge Minister

Unleashing a verbal attack on Medical Education and Raichur district in-charge Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, senior Congress leader in Raichur Parasmal Sukhani has said that the in-charge Minister visits the district only to hoist the national flag during national festivals.

In a letter he wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, Mr. Sukhani has said that Mr. Patil continues to hand out step-motherly treatment to Raichur by taking little interest in its development, while showing more interest in the development of his native district, Kalaburagi.

Mr. Sukhani said that the Minister has managed to get several medical institutions for Kalaburagi, including the recently-sanctioned Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health.

At the same time, he has not seriously considered to get for Raichur the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for which people have been fighting for the last two years.

He also said that Dr. Patil has done nothing to get the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, popularly known as OPEC Hospital, reopened even after two years of its closure. This facility has been built with funds provided by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“We also requested for setting up an ESIC Hospital and a branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Raichur. The Minister did not do anything to meet these demands. It is unfortunate that the local legislators too do hardly anything for the development of the district,” Mr. Sukhani said in the letter.

He has appealed to the Chief Minister to convene a meeting of legislators and the Minister from the Raichur district to discuss issues of development.

