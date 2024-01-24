Senior citizens plan awareness campaign in Hubballi on Sunday

January 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka State Retired Government, Employees And Senior Citizen Welfare Association in association with All India Senior Citizen Organization Mumbai and Rashtriya Arthkranti Trust Lathur, will hold a senior citizen awareness programme and a “National Senior Citizens Life Respect Campaign” in Hubballi on January 28.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, State president of the Karnataka State Retired Government, Employees And Senior Citizen Welfare Association B.A. Patil said that as part of the awareness campaign, the association will take out an awareness campaign from Nehru Ground at 11 a.m. to the Tahslidar’s office in Hubballi.

Memorandum containing their demands will be submitted to the government through the Tahsildar, he said.

He said that the campaign and protest march will be flagged off by president of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad in the presence of the former president of Merchants Association G.M. Chikkamath.

Mr. Patil said that before submission of the memorandum, general secretary of Bengaluru Senior Citizens Association R.K Math, vice-president Bekka Honnayya and advocate Poornachandra will address the protestors.

He said that the association’s demands include declaration of senior citizens of India as national assets, pension of ₹10,000 per month for all economically weaker senior citizens, establishment of a Ministry for the welfare of senior citizens, strict implementation of Senior Citizens Act-2007, resumption of railway concession for senior citizens, setting up of free treatment wing at all government hospitals and medical colleges exclusively for senior citizens, constitution of senior citizens committees in all police stations and others.

