GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior citizens plan awareness campaign in Hubballi on Sunday

January 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Retired Government, Employees And Senior Citizen Welfare Association in association with All India Senior Citizen Organization Mumbai and Rashtriya Arthkranti Trust Lathur, will hold a senior citizen awareness programme and a “National Senior Citizens Life Respect Campaign” in Hubballi on January 28.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, State president of the Karnataka State Retired Government, Employees And Senior Citizen Welfare Association B.A. Patil said that as part of the awareness campaign, the association will take out an awareness campaign from Nehru Ground at 11 a.m. to the Tahslidar’s office in Hubballi.

Memorandum containing their demands will be submitted to the government through the Tahsildar, he said.

He said that the campaign and protest march will be flagged off by president of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha and former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad in the presence of the former president of Merchants Association G.M. Chikkamath.

Mr. Patil said that before submission of the memorandum, general secretary of Bengaluru Senior Citizens Association R.K Math, vice-president Bekka Honnayya and advocate Poornachandra will address the protestors.

He said that the association’s demands include declaration of senior citizens of India as national assets, pension of ₹10,000 per month for all economically weaker senior citizens, establishment of a Ministry for the welfare of senior citizens, strict implementation of Senior Citizens Act-2007, resumption of railway concession for senior citizens, setting up of free treatment wing at all government hospitals and medical colleges exclusively for senior citizens, constitution of senior citizens committees in all police stations and others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.