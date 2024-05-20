Senior citizens join trekking group to scale 15,000 ft. high mountains in the Himalayas

Venkatasubba Rao, 70, Kishore Parekh, and Fazlur Raheem Kadavath, both in their 60s, proved that age is just a number to experience the thrill of trekking through the mountain ranges of the Himalayas and enjoyed the breathtaking view of the snow-capped peaks.

The senior citizens as well as three others, who were in their 50s, were part of a 15-member group of trekkers, who successfully scaled the Pangarchulla and Kuari mountain tops, situated at a height of 15,000 ft. and 12,500 ft. above sea level respectively in Joshimath region of Uttarakhand, earlier this month.

Mysuru-based Tiger Adventure Foundation in association with The Mountain Goat had organised the trekking expedition for a group of 15 enthusiasts from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar, Puttur, Mangaluru, and Jagadalpur in Chattisgarh.

While most people in their 70s prefer to just sit back and relax or spend time with their grandchildren, Mr. Venkata Subba Rao would have none of it. He enrolled himself for his first trekking expedition to the Himalayas and was raring to go after the pre-trekking training sessions.

Though the Pangarchulla peak trek is regarded to be challenging, Mr. Rao was glad that he was included in the trekking team. “But, I lived up to their expectations,” said Mr. Rao after successfully scaling both Pangarchulla and Kuari Mountain peaks.

Mr. Fazlur Raheem Kadavath from Mangaluru and Mr. Kishore Parekh from Jagadalpur in Chattisgarh, both in their 60s, too completed the trekking expedition with ease, claimed D.S.D. Solanki, a veteran mountaineer and founder of Tiger Adventure Foundation, who led the trekking expedition.

The ten-day expedition, which began from Shivalik base camp at Dhak in Uttarakhand on May 1, also comprised three trekkers in their 50s. “Apart from one 70-year-old and two persons in their 60s, we also had three persons in their 50s,” pointed out Mr. Solanki.

One trekker in his 50s was also a cardiac patient with a stent. “But, all of them successfully scaled the two mountain peaks and completed the trek,” he added.

All the participants not only underwent training sessions, but also a medical check up to ascertain their fitness for the expedition. In the mountains, the trekkers were adequately hydrated by ensuring they were frequently drinking water, he said adding that no need arose for medicine for acute mountain sickness, which affects a few people in high altitudes.

After reaching Shivalik base camp in Uttarakhand, the trekkers camped Tali and Khullara before embarking upon an acclimatisation trek to 12,500 ft. high Mount Kuari on May 4. Upon their return, the trekkers experienced downpour and snowfall in the mountain ranges, which brought down the temperatures to minus 9 degrees.

But, on May 6, the trekkers were ready for the arduous trek of Pangarchulla situated at a height of around 15,000 ft. Armed with their trekking gear including hiking poles, ice axes, and crampons among other things, the trekkers began their ascent at 12.15 a.m. in the night. With head torches to show them the way through the 6.5 km long nocturnal trek, the group reached their destination at 8.17 a.m. braving chilly wind and minus 11 degrees centigrade.

The trekking group also comprised Santosh B., Riya Solanki, Anil Kumar, Santosh R., Tanushree, Afsa Sullia, Shruthvik, Mahesh Kaje, Venkatesh, Mehul C., Preksha Jain, and Chahel Jain. Santosh R., honorary secretary of Tiger Adventure Foundation co-ordinated the expedition.

