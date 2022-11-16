Senior citizens’ conference begins

November 16, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The two-day National Conference of All India Senior Citizens Confederation began in the city on Wednesday.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, who inaugurated the event, stressed upon the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle that could minimise the dependence on medicines.

He said a healthy physical and mental health could be achieved through right practices and it was the spirit and joy of living that was important rather than age which was a mere number.

Ravi Patil of Belagavi, who was the chief guest, said the present generation of youngsters should thank their parents for all the sacrifices they made for their upbringing. Referring to the members of the audience he said ‘’You could have taken an expensive holiday but you choose to save the money for the education of your children’’, he added. It is a contribution to the cause of national development and senior citizens of today must be proud of it, said Dr. Patil.

He also asked the senior citizens to wean away their grandchildren from the habit of consuming fast and junk food as it will have a bearing on their health in future.

More than 1,500 delegates from across the country are taking part in the event which also has deliberations on issues plaguing the senior citizens.

Office-bearers of the senior citizens’ associations of various States were also felicitated on the occasion.

The All India Senior Citizens Confederation president Principal Vishwasrao Bhandane, A..Y..Bendigeri, State president of the association, and others were present.