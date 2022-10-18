Senior citizen suffers fractures due to bad road conditions he flagged days ago in Jalahalli  

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 23:43 IST

Vinay K.L. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A week after writing a letter to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath about the ‘bone-fracturing’ condition of roads in Jalahalli, a senior citizen from the locality got into an accident on the same road on October 12 and literally sustained fractures.

Vinay K. L., 66, was riding his two-wheeler on the pothole-ridden Kalinga Rao Road near Peenya Metro station at around 8.30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and fell. He has sustained multiple fractures from the accident. 

In a letter, Mr. Vinay had mentioned that on Kalinga Rao Road from BEL Circle to Peenya Metro Station, the stretch between HMT theatre and BEL Circle and a couple of other roads were in bad condition and that many two-wheelers had gotten into accidents here. He had also complained about the poor lighting and asked for white topping of the roads instead of employing temporary fixtures.  

“I was riding my vehicle at night and was wearing a helmet. I was also not under the influence of alcohol and yet I lost balance due to the poor condition of the road and lack of lighting. Some people on the road helped me home and I could not even walk to go to the doctor after that. The next day, upon visiting an orthopedic surgeon in an ambulance, I found out that I had multiple fractures between my thigh and knee and also small fracture in my wrist. 300 ml of blood was also removed from the injured site and I have been advised three months of bed rest,” Mr. Vinay narrated his ordeal to The Hindu.  

He also said that Mr. Nath had replied to his mail saying that he had marked the concerned ward officials to take appropriate action and send him a report, however, no action had been taken by the officials. Some of these potholes near Jalahalli Traffic Police Station were closed by traffic police with the collaboration of residents, by filling them with RCC on Tuesday, after traffic was diverted from the road for nearly eight hours.  

