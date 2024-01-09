GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior citizen in Hubballi seeks police protection saying he is being threatened over property

January 09, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Krishnasa Walvekar addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Krishnasa Walvekar addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Stating that some influential persons affiliated to a political party are harassing him and issuing threat calls to him over property he has legally purchased, a senior citizen of Hubballi, Krishnasa Mahadevasa Walvekar, has complained to the Police Commissioner and sought protection.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Krishnasa Walvekar  said that he legally purchased two guntas of land adjacent to Vivekananda School at Arvind Nagar in Hubballi in November 2018.

He said that he purchased the land from G.M. Ganglikar Construction and has all the valid documents to prove the purchase.

However, of late, Ravi Dandin of Vivekananda School, Umesh Dushi and Sandeep Budihal have started creating problems for him claiming that the property belongs to the municipal corporation and that he has no ownership rights over it, he said.

Mr. Walvekar said that when enquired with the municipal authorities, they clarified that the land did not belong to them and that he (Walvekar) is free to fence the property as he has legally purchased it.

He said that ever since he confronted Ravi Dandin and others with documents, he has been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons and also from the three people who have claimed that the land is corporation property.

He said that they are trying to exert pressure on him to part with his land for use as parking space for Vivekananda School and the adjacent BJP office.

Mr. Walvekar said that in the wake of the continued threat calls and harassment, he was forced to file a complaint with the Police Commissioner on Monday seeking action, and protection for his life, against those threatening him.

