ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen accidentally falls to death inapartment

December 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen fell to his death on the stairs of his apartment in the early morning hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Thimmaiah, 75. He was residing at his son’s fifth floor apartment in Ittamadu. 

On Friday night, his son had been on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, Kerala. Thimmaiah had a habit of waking up in the night and going out.

On Saturday, around 2.30 a.m., Thimmaiah walked out into the portico of the apartment as he was unable to sleep. However, he slipped and fell on the steps of the apartment. He suffered severe head injuries and is suspected to have been left unattended for a while. By the time he was discovered early morning, he was dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

senior citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US