Senior CID officer meets families of murder victims in Hubballi, assures them of justice

The Director-General of Police reviews progress of investigation in the two recent murder cases

Published - May 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Office-bearers of Dalit organisations submitting a memorandum to Director-General of Police (CID) M.A. Saleem in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Office-bearers of Dalit organisations submitting a memorandum to Director-General of Police (CID) M.A. Saleem in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Economic Offences and Special Units, Karnataka, M.A. Saleem, who arrived in Hubballi on Monday to review progress in investigation of the recent murders of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambiger, on Tuesday visited the residence of Neha Hiremath and spoke to her parents.

At the residence of Neha Hiremath, her father and municipal councillor Niranjan Hiremath and mother Geeta Hiremath requested Mr. Saleem to expedite the inquiry and ensure speedy justice.

Mr. Saleem, who collected further information from the family members, assured them that justice will be delivered at the earliest.

Speaking to presspersons subsequently, Niranjan Hiremath said that his daughter’s murder was preplanned and that he has given all the information to Mr. Saleem.

He said that the ordeal of parents should end soon and action should be taken in such a way as to prevent recurrence of any such murders.

Mr. Hiremath also said that there is a threat to his life and that he has conveyed it to the senior CID officer.

On Monday, Mr. Saleem held a prolonged meeting with the CID team led by Superintendent of Police Venkatesh and reviewed the progress of the two murder cases so far.

Mr. Saleem also visited the residence of Anjali Ambiger at Veerapur Oni and assured the family members that justice will be delivered soon. He also held a closed-door meeting with the family members to collect information pertaining to the case.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the investigation of the murder of Neha Hiremath has almost come to a conclusion and that the CID team is in the process of collecting further evidence and preparing a charge-sheet.

However, in the Anjali Ambiger murder case, the team is facing some challenges as the accused has a criminal record and is reportedly changing his statements often. The team is yet to trace the murder weapon, the sources said.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Dalit organisations submitted a memorandum to the senior CID officer requesting him to conduct a thorough investigation of the Anjali Ambiger murder and also, look into the involvement of another person who was earlier named as accused in a PoCSO Act case.

