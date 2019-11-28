Senior Catholic priest passes away in Mysuru

Rev. Fr. Raphael Mathew Colaco passed away on Thursday at a private hospital here after a brief pulmonary illness and cardiac arrest. He was priest of the diocese of Mysuru for over 47 years.

The mortal remains, which had been kept for public viewing at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary in Bannimantap here, will be shifted to St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Friday morning. The funeral service will be held at 10.30 a.m. the same day and will be interred at Catholic Cemetery in Gandhinagar here, a press release said.

After completing his priestly formation at St. Peter’s Seminary in Bengaluru, he was ordained priest for the diocese of Mysore (now Mysuru) on January 2, 1972 at Joseph’s Church, Hirebile, by the then Bishop late Rt. Rev Dr. Mathias Fernandes. He served as assistant priest at St. Joseph’s Cathedral for one year and parish priests at Nagavalli, Madikeri, Mandya, Marthalli till 2003. He took charge as the Secretary of Mysore Diocesan Educational Society and also as the parish of St. Joseph’s Church in Jayalakshmipuram in 2003.

On health grounds, he took voluntary retirement and was residing at Prashantha Nilaya, retired Priests’ Home, since June 2017.

Mr. Colaco leaves behind two brothers and two sisters.