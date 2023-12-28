Senior BJP leaders want Yatnal issue to be referred to Central leadership

December 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

A day after the BJP office-bearers demanded action against disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yantal, a meeting of the party senior leaders convened by State president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Thursday reportedly suggested that the matter should be brought to the notice of the Central leaders at the earliest seeking disciplinary action against him.

The meeting of party seniors including former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai and former Ministers is learnt to have observed that the party would suffer more embarrassment if there is delay in preventing Mr. Yatnal from publicly criticising the party leaders.

Several senior leaders reportedly suggested that the Central leadership should immediately intervene to bail out the State unit from embarrassment.

The meeting that was attended by senior leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and C.T. Ravi, among others was part of efforts to evolve a roadmap for preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and also decide the nature of struggles to be taken up against the Congress government with respect to various issues.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv said the party had prepared an action plan for winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in consultation with its senior leaders.

Making it clear that the party had set a target of winning all the Lok Sabha seats in the State, he said the senior leaders including former Chief Ministers had agreed to tour the State as part of preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the senior leaders had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding positively to their request for increasing the MSP for copra. Stating that the Centre had stood by the State’s coconut farmers, they alleged that the State government had shown apathetic attitude towards problems of farmers due to drought.

