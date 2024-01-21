Senior BJP, JD(S) leaders meet to discuss seat-sharing for Council elections

January 21, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the date of the first election after the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) formed the electoral alliance in the State coming closer, aspirants in both parties are keeping their fingers crossed. On Sunday, senior leaders from the two parties met at the residence of BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa here to discuss the modalities and agreed to allow the BJP central leadership to decide on the upcoming election to the Legislative Council.

While the byelection to one seat in the Legislative Council is being held on February 16, the election for six more seats in the Upper House is slated to be held later this year. The byelection to the Council from the Bengaluru Teachers constituency has been necessitated following the resignation of Puttanna, a BJP member who resigned and joined the Congress to contest the Legislative Assembly polls from Rajajinagar in May 2023. While A.P. Ranganath has been trying from the JD(S), BJP sources said there are multiple candidates trying for the party ticket. The last date for submitting nomination for the byelection is January 30.

“There is no confusion among us about the candidates. We discussed in detail and leaders of both parties have exchanged their views. It has been decided that we will send the list of candidates to our national president J.P. Nadda,” BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra told presspersons after the meeting that was attended by several senior leaders from the two parties, including the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok.

Grassroots coordination

Mr. Vijayendra said, “Discussions have been meaningful. Over the next few days, efforts will be made to bring coordination among grassroots workers of the two parties. There is no problem now. However, it is necessary that workers of both parties have to coordinate and cooperate in the elections. Today’s discussions have been in this regard.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the issue would be sorted out amicably and the meeting chaired by Mr. Yediyurappa went on well. “Whatever we have decided will be sent to the BJP high command, following which an announcement will be made”.

Lok Sabha polls

While Mr. Vijayendra said the seat-sharing between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls would be decided by senior leaders of the two parties, Mr. Kumaraswamy said it would be sorted out in the coming days.

A JD(S) source said they are expecting the seat-sharing to be completed soon after Parliament session ends in the second week of February. “We know our strength and we will not ask for more than what we can chew. The goal is to win all the seats that the alliance will contest”. Though the likely seat-sharing was not revealed, JD(S) sources said the party was expecting between four and six seats.

