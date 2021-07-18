Senior artists’ statues to come up across Ballari city

The statues of senior artists who had enriched the State’s cultural heritage will be installed at various points in Ballari city, said G. Somashekhar Reddy, MLA.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an programme organised for naming an open-air theatre after senor artist Nadoja Subhadramma Mansur who died last year.

“Ms. Mansur’s contributions to the theatre are remarkable. Her relentless work and outstanding performance got a name and fame for Ballari. The life and work of great artists like Ms. Mansur, Doddanaguda, Ramjan Sab, and Bahadur Sheshagiri need to be introduced to the next generations. We have, therefore, planning to install the statues of artists who have made significant contributions to the cultural field in vital locations of Ballari city,” Mr. Reddy said adding that the Ballari City Municipal Corporation had decided to name 21 gardens in the city after the different artists.

Manjamma Jogati, practitioner of Jogati Nritya and the chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy, said that naming the open theatre after Ms. Mansur was an honour to all the artists in the district.

“All are equally important theatre though each has a different role to play. Success will automatically follow if we work hard with commitment, integrity and consistency. It is a good sign that the younger generation is showing much interest in theatre. However, my sincere advice is that you should not completely depend on theatre for your survival. It is always better to have another job for economic stability,” she said.

Artists Nadoja Belagallu Veeranna, Eeramma, Rameshgouda Patil, Sujatamma and Purushottam Handyal, the family members of Ms. Mansur, former Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Chorunur Kotrappa, Ballari Urban Development Authority chairman Dammur Shekhar, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Siddalingesh K. Rangannanavar, and others were present.