HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior advocate, labour leader K. Subba Rao passes away

April 22, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
K. Subba Rao

K. Subba Rao

Senior advocate and labour leader K. Subba Rao, 92, who had fought for the rights of workers for about 60 years, passed away here on Friday. He leaves behind his wife Susheela Rao and daughter Maya Rao.

A household name among the workers’ community, he had argued on behalf of freedom fighters N.L. Upadyaya, S. Suryanarayan Rao, M.S. Krishnan and M.C. Narasimhan, which had led to their release from prison.

He had fought for democratic rights when Emergency was imposed in the country, a CITU release said. “Through writ of habeas corpus, he had exposed arrests of senior activists during Emergency. He had helped workers of various public sector undertakings in the city besides members of various other unions in other factories,” said CITU.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.